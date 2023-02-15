Needed improvements and repairs are coming for some of Fulton's most well-travelled roadways.
The City of Fulton's Board of Aldermen approved about $580 thousand worth of repaving and restriping for multiple roads during their monthly meeting on Feb. 7.
Walker Street, Interchange Drive, Montgomery Drive, Chatham Street, Carol Avenue and Bradford Avenue have all been slated for repaving, while South Adams Street will receive new striping from the Food Giant to the McDonalds. The repaving work will cost the city $99,435 for Walker Street, $160 thousand for Interchange Drive, $59,270 for Montgomery Drive, a combined $182,935 for Chatham Street, Carol Avenue and Bradford Avenue. Restriping of South Adams Street will cost $77,550.
The road work, provided by Murphree Paving, is funded primarily by tax revenue generated by the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act and will begin as soon as weather conditions allow. Work on Montgomery Drive began on Friday.
The repairs to Interchange Drive will not include the portions in the Walmart parking lot or running in front of the adjacent strip mall, as the city does not own that property.
"There was some concern stated on social media regarding the deterioration of the Walmart parking lot and the strip mall, but the city will not have ownership of that property," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "The City’s ownership will be defined from Piercetown Road to the stop sign in front of First American National Bank."
The repairs to Interchange Drive will be conducted at night to minimize traffic disruption.
Mayor Quinn also addressed concerns regarding the use of Interchange Drive as a truck stop by semi truck drivers, saying the city may have to institute new rules in order to minimize the wear and tear on the portions of the road owned by the city.
"We may have to put some ordinances in place to allow (truck drivers) to park for a certain timeframe if they need to shop or grab something to eat but not stay overnight," Mayor Quinn said. "Not only does this add more weight to the asphalt, but it is hazardous to cars in the parking lot."
The means by which the city will enforce any new rules will be determined at a later date.
City to reopen bidding on Ernest Building
The Fulton Board of Aldermen moved to reopen bidding for the Ernest Building on West Main Street in downtown Fulton.
The city attempted to sell the building in 2022 but opted not to accept any of the bids received, as they fell well below the property's appraised value.
The new bidding process comes with stipulations regarding the price and use of the building. The city will require bids to be at least 80% of the property's $58,500 value, as appraised in February of 2022. The buyer will also be required to either demolish or adequately improve the building within 2 years of purchase.
New housing development planned
The city approved a proposed housing development off of Willow Street and Farrar Drive, pending review by civil engineer Shane Davis.
The new subdivision is comprised of six small lots, each about .25 acres. A drainage culvert in the proposed area of construction will be rerouted to accommodate the new housing while also continuing to provide adequate drainage to the surrounding area.