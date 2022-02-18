Civil rights pioneer James Meredith, the first black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi, is returning to Fulton to speak on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Meredith visited several local residents last October during his 82-county tour to promote the nonprofit religious organization, Bible Society.
The City of Fulton is the first to invite Meredith for a return engagement following his tour.
"I am on my last mission from God," he said in a recent article. "To urge Mississippi to uplift our moral character by teaching the Ten Commandments, good from bad, right from wrong and the Golden Rule, to our young and to our uninstructed."
His tour began Oct. 1, 2021, exactly 59 years after he became the first African-American student to enroll at Ole Miss.
According to the Oct. 1 Daily Journal article, Meredith is pursuing the third and final mission of his life.
His first mission was to be admitted to Ole Miss, which was accomplished when he enrolled in 1962. Exposing and challenging the fear that has kept white supremacy our way of life was his second.
His third mission, he says has always been, "the uplift of moral character."
In pursuit of his goal, Meredith’s visit to Fulton will be two-fold.
The Itawamba Times will host a gathering with Meredith and former members of the Mississippi National Guard 155th Infantry Regiment who were called to active service on the Ole Miss campus in 1962.
Some 30,000 U.S. Troops, federal marshals and national Guardsmen were called up during the violent uprising according to historical documentation. Soldiers from Fulton's 155th unit were among the first to arrive on the scene.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Itawamba County Development Council conference room, 107 W Wiygul Street. All servicemen who served during the conflict are invited to attend.
Following the event, the City of Fulton is hosting a speaking engagement at ICC David C. Cole Student Services Building with Meredith as the guest speaker. The event will be held at 2 p.m. in the downstairs banquet room.
“We are absolutely delighted that Mr. Meredith will be visiting Fulton once again,” Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said. “It’s so important to educate our young people of the barricades that were broken by Mr. Meredith and the path that he led. I hope that they realize the depth of his bravery and acknowledge that they have the same power in their own lives.”
Meredith will answer questions from the audience during the engagement and will be available to sign books.
The event is open to the public.