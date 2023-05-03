Drivers in Itawamba County may have noticed that lately there appear to be more inmates picking up trash along county roads. Well, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The Sheriff’s Department has more than doubled the number of inmates on crews picking up litter.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson credits the increase to the new jail which can house up to 154 inmates.
“I was interested in getting the new jail so that we could do more for the county. That’s why I wanted more beds, so that we could get more people out doing things like with the garden,” Dickinson said.
“We have always picked up the roads from Day One. The thing is, back when I had 15 inmates (in the old county jail), I had maybe two or three people, and I couldn’t use them but a couple of days a week. Even though we only had so many people, we (Itawamba County) have always finished top five in the state in litter pickup.”
Some have claimed the increase is because of it being an election year, but the truth is that with a larger county jail and more inmates, there’s a larger pool of inmates who qualify for trash cleanup work to draw from.
“We have a bigger jail, and you can see (the cleanup) easier because there are more people picking up. We’re using up to 12-14 inmates, where before we got the new jail, we were only using three to four, and that was a good day when I had four. Now, we can make a bigger dent in it. Picking up 540 square miles with three or four people it’s hard to make a difference.”
State law stipulates that sheriffs are allowed to use nonviolent inmates serving time in county jails to pick up trash along public roads. For inmates they get to work off fines.
“Since we do have mostly local people, we look at each individual. If they’ve been locked up for a violent crime and they can’t make bond – violent crime, you don’t work. The people that are eligible are people working off misdemeanor fines, and that’s pretty much it."
Walk-offs happen, but they’re rare because it’s in the inmates’ best interests to stay and work. They’re working off their fines,
“Inmates that are out working and walk off, they’re only hurting themselves. They’re non-violent (offenders), they’re working off a fine. … Rarely do you have somebody walk off. Most of the folks only have to work two or three weeks before they’re free again.”
“We try to give them an incentive to want to work. They’re bettering the community, and hopefully bettering themselves, but at least they’re helping the community and getting a few days knocked off that fine by working hard,” Dickinson said.
“We reward diligence, hard work and commitment. We honor that.”
Itawamba County Supervisor Donnie Wood said calls to his office indicate that residents have noticed the bigger crews.
“It’s making our roads look good. It’s win, win for everybody,” Wood said.
