County trash pickup

Inmates from the Itawamba County Jail pick up trash along Van Buren Rd. near Peppertown. 

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

Drivers in Itawamba County may have noticed that lately there appear to be more inmates picking up trash along county roads. Well, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The Sheriff’s Department has more than doubled the number of inmates on crews picking up litter.

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

