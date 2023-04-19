Few would characterize building inspection and code enforcement as glamorous work. The enforcement portion can be something of a thankless job – particularly when dealing with eyesore properties.
But with a growing city like Fulton, establishing and enforcing building codes to get on top of such problems while they're still fairly manageable is crucial for fostering continued growth, says civil engineer Shane Davis.
"Every municipality in the country, as they continue to grow – which Fulton is doing – is going to have to deal with that problem (establishing and enforcing codes) eventually," Davis said. "It's a good problem to have, if you're able to get on top of it in the early stages and begin to address those problems before they become overwhelming. Thankfully, we have a mayor and board who have the foresight to be able to identify that, and that's what I'm here to provide."
Fulton is indeed growing. The city's population increased by more than 20% between 1990 and 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. But the growth has been measured rather than explosive, which bodes well for the city's continued growth, Davis said.
Davis began contracting with the City of Fulton to fill the roles of building inspector and code enforcement officer in April 2022. Since then, he has spent ample time assessing the city's zoning and building codes, as well as learning what makes Fulton ... well, Fulton.
What Davis found was a municipality with impressive variety for a small town in terms of the feel of different parts of Fulton, sometimes starkly different from one stretch of street to the next.
"When I first come into a municipality, one of the first things I do is a city-wide assessment. I come in and drive every street, not only looking for development patterns but also judging the nature and character," Davis said. "For a small municipality, I'm really surprised how much different areas here have such a unique and strong sense of place.
"Fulton is a very special place," he added. "It has a very rich history."
An unfortunate part of preserving the attractive character of a city like Fulton is dealing with properties that are detrimental to public health and safety – namely, buildings and lots which have fallen into disrepair.
Identifying the city's problem properties was one of the first items on Davis' list when he began contracting with Fulton. While Davis identified buildings and lots in need of attention in various areas of Fulton, including on S. Adams and S. Clifton, the main area was the north end of town, north of Main Street.
"That's where most of our emphasis has been the last year," Davis said. "In that area, we've had two houses that the city has come in and demolished themselves or contracted with a third party to demolish. There are several more that we've been in the process of investigating, identifying who the owners are."
It's not uncommon that the city has to take the matter to municipal court or, in more extreme cases, go to adjudication before the Fulton Board of Aldermen. But those are time consuming and costly processes, and the ultimate goal when investigating properties is to get the buildings and lots cleaned up without the need for the city's direct intervention.
"By cleaning up (problem properties), it's easily verifiable that it improves the public health and safety," Davis said.
In many cases, a property falls into dilapidation either because the owner lives outside of Fulton and is unaware of the state of the property, or because the owner is physically or financially incapable of maintaining the property. As such, Davis said that starting with a courtesy letter to the owner often furthers the city's efforts better than jumping straight into legal proceedings. After all, the city's goal is to identify and address the core problems with a building or lot, not to heap on legal notices and fees – especially when the owner may just be in need of assistance with the property.
Providing options for owners to address their properties' deficiencies both saves taxpayer dollars and keeps the city from immediately alienating its own citizens.
"When we send out these courtesy notices, the only real option (the property owners) don't have is to continue to do nothing," Davis said. "Give us something to work with, and we'll be more than happy and willing to work with you. But we have to have something constructive to work with."
Davis said that all these efforts are being made in service to preserving, protecting and promoting Fulton as a desirable place to live, with the city's government providing full support.
"The board is extremely supportive of this effort," he said. "The code enforcement, the building inspection and the development services, all aspects of that, is something that the mayor and the board have put a priority upon. So we're moving in a direction to take this to a level that we've never done before here in Fulton."
