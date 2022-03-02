Editor's note: Roger Dozier is the father of Itawamba County Times Managing Editor, Teresa Blake.
Until Saturday, James Meredith and Roger Dozier had never met.
Dressed in his ivory business suit and dapper straw hat, Meredith, a civil rights leader, author, and Columbia law graduate sat with Dozier, an overall-wearing, bearded blue-collar worker who enjoys gardening and Gunsmoke. The two exchanged a hardy handshake and a bit of lighthearted conversation. Their interactions could easily lead onlookers to believe they had known each other much longer than a brief introduction.
Their lives are as different as the color of their skin, yet the two have one common ground, the 1962 riots at Ole Miss.
In Sept. of ’62, Meredith had completed a nine-year stint in the U.S. Air Force, then briefly attended Jackson State College. His next step was what he calls his “first mission in life,” to be the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
“It was my first mission,” Meredith said. “But the truth is everything I ever did, was a mission from God.”
Dozier was a tall-wiry seventeen-year-old who was fresh off his six-month training stint at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. Outside of that, he only attended a few monthly Guard meetings.
“Back then, if you joined the National Guard before you were 16 ½ years old, you could get out in four years,” he said. “At that time, there were several men who had done that.”
Earlier that Sept., the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the University of Mississippi had to admit Black students. In defiance, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett ordered that state police not allow Meredith to set foot on the campus, therefore, setting the stage for unprecedented violence and unrest.
In preparation for his arrival at Ole Miss, President John F. Kennedy sent 500 federal marshals to Oxford to gain control of the escalating protest concerning Meredith’s arrival. With more than 3,000 rioters gathered, the scene was chaotic and dangerous. Marshals were pelted with bricks and small firearms.
According to documents of the Mississippi National Guard, “the entire Mississippi National Guard was ordered into Federal Service, effective Sunday morning, September 30, 1962, at two minutes after midnight.”
General William P. Wilson immediately notified Gov. Ross Barnett and ordered the 14,400 officers and men of the National Guard to report immediately to their armories. Records show two battle groups with an aggregate strength of 3,086 men were to arrive in Oxford no later than 10 a.m., the 155th Infantry Regiment headquartered in Laurel, the 155th Infantry Regiment headquartered in Amory, and the 108th Armored Calvary headquartered in Tupelo.
Soldiers from across north Mississippi, including Itawamba County, were among the first to arrive in Oxford.
“We were in the back of one of the National Guard trucks as we were coming into Oxford,” Dozier said. “The protestors were throwing bricks and pushing riff-raff off the railing of the overpass into the incoming vehicles.”
One close call came when a roughly 60 lb piece of concrete hit the hood of the truck Dozier and his fellow guardsmen were traveling in.
“It hit the hood of the truck and bounced through the windshield and broke the passenger seat,” he said. “Luckily no one was in that seat.”
The Fulton unit went into the riot battle when they arrived on the campus. Pup tents and air mattresses were flown into Oxford according to an article written by William Miles, IJC Journalism Professor, and Tupelo Journal reporter.
The men remained in Oxford for weeks after being federalized by the President.
Typically the responsibility to order the state’s National Guard falls squarely on the governor, but in the case of the 1962 riots, Barnett had stated his stance and President Kennedy interceded.
According to Meredith, there was an underlying fear that the National Guardsmen might not respond to the incident.
“I will tell you, the Mississippi National Guard is the best and most loyal in the world,” Meredith told Dozier and a small crowd gathered at the ICDC conference room. “To the best of my knowledge, there was not a single exception when it came to their response.”
Although Meredith was watchfully guarded by U.S. Marshals during his time at Ole Miss, he lauded the efforts of the young men who were called up to “keep the peace” during the riots.
“They had a responsibility and they did what they were called to do,” he said.
Although Meredith and Dozier ended their visit with photos and another hardy handshake 60 years in the making.
“It was good to meet him,” Dozier said of the visit.
Meredith ended his visit to Fulton speaking to a crowd of about 200 at Itawamba Community College. He touched briefly on his three missions. His first, enrolling at Ole Miss, his second mission, to expose and challenge the fear that kept white supremacy a way of life. He told the crowd it was fulfilled with his “Walk Against Fear” in 1966 where he shot and briefly left only the walk to return and complete the journey.
His focus now is his third mission, “the uplift of moral character, the teaching of the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments” he said.
Itawamba County was the first to invite Meredith for a return visit after his 82-county tour to promote the nonprofit religious organization Bible Society which is an integral part of his last mission.
He spoke briefly and candidly about his beliefs.
“I believe the most important person in the world right now is the Black woman,” he told the crowd. “She is key to getting families and this country back on track.”
Meredith opened the floor to questions from the audience. One guest asked, “Would you do it all over?”
“Only sooner,” Meredith replied.