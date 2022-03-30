Alabama-based Community Spirit Bank set to open a loan and deposit production office at 206 West Main Street, Fulton, Mississippi 38843, extending its Northeast Mississippi footprint.
The new Fulton loan and deposit production office’s ribbon-cutting is slated for April 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Tony Green, one of the Fulton area’s most recognized names in banking, will lead the loan production office as Vice President and Business Development Officer, focusing on current and future Mississippi communities.
Jenifer Pettigrew joins the Fulton location as Assistant Vice President and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
Green brings 39 years of banking and business experience – with 23 years in the banking industry. He served six years as the Executive Director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. He also owned and operated Business Solutions 2020, a business brokerage and consulting firm for ten years.
Pettigrew has ten years of experience in banking and brings a vast resume of other business experiences – including human resources for the US Embassy in New Delhi, India, an accounting background, and she has served as a licensed realtor in Mississippi and Hawaii.
“At Community Spirit Bank, our customers have direct access to decision-makers, providing quick and efficient turnaround times,” says Green. “I am excited to join this team of experienced, locally known bankers and help expand our footprint further into the Northeast Mississippi communities that we all enjoy being a part of. I look forward to assisting clients I have worked with for years, and those who are seeking a user-friendly, customer-first bank.”
Brad M. Bolton, President/CEO/Sr Lender of Community Spirit Bank, stated, “We are excited to expand our Mississippi market in the months and years to come so new and existing customers can experience the exceptional customer service that we pride ourselves in providing daily. Our bank has a rich history of serving a portion of Itawamba County since we were founded in 1908. Expanding to their county seat compliments our business model and allows us to serve the City of Fulton and the entire county of Itawamba and adjoining communities. We invite this new community to take a look at how we can serve you. The LPO/DPO will give us an immediate location to serve, and our intentions are to establish a full banking center in the future”.
For more information call Tony Green at 662-436-1460 or Jenifer Pettigrew at 662-862-6126.