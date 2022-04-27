Community Spirit Bank welcomes Jenifer Pettigrew to its Fulton, Mississippi Loan and Deposit Production Office. She joined the team as Assistant Vice President in her new role. Community Spirit Bank is proud of its ties to the Northeast Mississippi area. We feel Jenifer will offer a valuable way to tap into a broader knowledge and leverage connections in our Mississippi service areas.
Jenifer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from her ten years of experience in banking, having worked eight of those with BancorpSouth as a Senior Loan Administrative Assistant, Loan Documentation Specialist, and HRIS Analyst. In addition, three years, she supervised the Human Resources American Services section for the U S Embassy in New Delhi, India. Some of her other roles include Controller, Cost Accountant, Officer Manager, Accounts Receivable Specialist, and she has previously served as a licensed Realtor in Mississippi and Hawaii.
Jenifer grew up in Calhoun City on a large farm in a family of six. At a young age, she learned the value of hard work assisting her parents with Hardins Fish, a fish stocking business, and she also harvested sweet potato slips for yearly crops. Her love for numbers and accounting came when she had the opportunity to assist her dad with recording ledger entries in the “books.” Jenifer attended Mississippi State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Professional Accountancy. Her hobbies include gardening, traveling, and singing. She is married to Mike Pettigrew, Lieutenant Colonel (R), the Lee County Veterans Service Officer, and the Commander of the American Legion Post 49. They attend Tupelo First Baptist Church.