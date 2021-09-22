Congressman Trent Kelly met with local leaders, fellow lawmakers, and Subcontractors and Suppliers Alliance of Mississippi (SAM) Executive Director, John Sullivan last week at F.L.Crane and Sons. Pictured (from left) Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn; Representative Randy Boyd; Fulton Ward III Alderman, Russ Ramey; Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President, Bill Sheffield; Congressman Trent Kelly; F.L.Crane former CEO, Johnny Crane; Speaker of the House, Phillip Gunn; Representative Donnie Bell; ICC President, Dr. Jay Allen; Fourth District Supervisor, Eric Hughes; and F.L.Crane CEO, Chip Crane.
Congressman Trent Kelly spoke last week in Fulton about his concerns with the bipartisan infrastructure bill soon up for vote and how it will affect Mississippi. Pictured with Congressman Kelly is Representative Donnie Bell.
Congressman Trent Kelly wants roads and bridges in Mississippi to be improved but made his opinion clear during his stop in Fulton last week, the bipartisan infrastructure bill to be voted on, isn’t in his state’s best interest.
The Congressman met with local leaders, fellow lawmakers, and Subcontractors and Suppliers Alliance of Mississippi (SAM) Executive Director, John Sullivan last week at F.L.Crane and Sons.
Kelly immediately began discussing the $1.2 Trillion that includes additional funding normally allocated for highway and infrastructure projects.
"The majority doesn’t go to roads and bridges, it goes to green new deal stuff and that’s just not good for Mississippi or anyone,” Kelly said. “We want an infrastructure deal that puts money into roads and bridges.”
Included in the deal is $65 billion to high-speed internet access; $110 billion for roads, bridges, and other projects; and $25 billion for airports.
“Right now they don’t have the votes to pass it and were not going to help them because yes, there’s a lot of good but there’s more bad," Kelly told the group gathered. “There is $94 billion for agriculture and zero of that goes to producers and growers.”
House Speaker Phillip Gunn, who was in North Mississippi for another event, stopped by the event. Gunn told the group that even if the bill does not pass, the state’s infrastructure would see improvement.
“I’m glad the legislature stepped up in 2018 and recognized the need and dedicated a steady stream of revenue to fix our roads and bridges," Gunn said.
Gunn agreed with Kelly, the bill as it currently stands is not going to be beneficial for Mississippi.
“I appreciate the Congressman holding the line for us in Washington,” Gunn continued.
The House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sept. 27.