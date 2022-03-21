“My tenure of 33 years goes much further back,” County Administrator Gary Franks told the crowd of around 100 friends and family members gathered for his retirement celebration last week.
Franks said his first stint for the county began in 1976 when Chancery Clerk Archie Cates asked him to help implement a purchase order system for the county.
“That’s when I became acquainted with the budget and government side,” he continued. “Our firm, (now Franks, Franks, Wilemon, and Hagood), did the audit for John Hood and after his passing, Betty requested my help with the budget.”
Franks has officially served in the County Administrator position since July 1, 1989, shortly after voters in Mississippi opted to change their county government from a beat system to a unit system that required administrative and road and bridge maintenance services to be consolidated countywide. Then District 4 Supervisor Danny Holley approached Franks and asked if he would be interested in taking on the new position.
“That particular group of supervisors will always be special to me,” Franks told the crowd.
District 4 Supervisor Eric “Tiny” Hughes presented Franks with a plaque in appreciation of his years of service with the county. Danny Holley, Judge Sharion Aycock, and B.J. Canup spoke to the crowd with remembrances of knowing and working with Franks.
“I remember my first visit with Gary. We had a long, but good discussion,” Aycock told the crowd. “With him, there has been good guidance from the very beginning.”
Franks said he had seen many improvements and many changes throughout his tenure. From a county without a fire and ambulance service to becoming automated with computers, he said there are stories behind it all.
“Since I started, I’ve officially worked with nine boards. I have every board's picture hanging on the wall in my office and with every one of them, there are stories I could tell,” an emotional Franks told the guest. “It’s something I will never forget.”