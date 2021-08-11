COVID-19 exposures are closing doors this week in Itawamba County.
The lobby at City Hall will be closed until Friday, Aug. 13, due to a COVID-19 exposure. Someone will still be available to accept payments over the phone or via online payments. Instructions for online bill payment can be found at the City of Fulton, Ms. Facebook page, or contact City Hall by phone at 862-4929.
It was also announced via social media that the Party on Main- Back to School event which was previously scheduled for Aug. 19 has been cancelled due to a surge in COVID cases.
The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) has adopted a few new safety precautions in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, including multiple cases within the department.
If you need to report an emergency, you may still dial 911 and deputies will assist you as usual.
The department is limiting access to the lobby. For non-emergency situations, individuals are asked to dial 662-862-3401 and be prepared to provide information via email or text message.
ICSO asks that public do their part to assist in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to ensure a quick return to normal procedures.
Mantachie Town Hall is not currently closed. Tremont Town Hall could not be reached for comment.
This article will be updated regularly with any new closures or reopenings.