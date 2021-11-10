Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, county health departments will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), as of Sunday, Nov. 7, Itawamba County reported 4,696 total cases and 106 total deaths.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. Only schools which have reported weekly data to MSDH appear on each week's report. Some schools may report data late or incompletely.
According to the MSDH weekly school report, of the four schools within the Itawamba School District that reported data, Tremont Attendance Center (TAC) was the only facility reporting new positive cases for the week of Oct. 25-29. Fairview Attendance Center (FAC) and TAC each reported two students who were quarantined due to exposure. Dorsey Attendance Center and Itawamba Improvement Center were also listed on the report but neither reported any new positive cases or quarantines.
According to the CDC, 31.89 percent of Itawamba County residents are fully vaccinated, which translates to 7,472 individuals.
Booster vaccines are available to certain vaccine recipients including people 65 years and older, those who are 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions, and those who are 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings. People 18 years and older should receive a booster shot at least 2 months after receiving their Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.