The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year showing no ad valorem tax increase for citizens
The county’s total millage rate will hold steady at 129.55 mills. For citizens of Itawamba County this means, that unless the assessed value of your property increases, you will not pay more in ad valorem taxes.
The individual millage rate for the general fund is set at 50.8, up from last year’s rate of 48.5. The school district was allocated a total of 48.5 mills including a .2 mil short fall note.
County Administrator Gary Franks explained in the county’s budget hearing during their regular meeting held on Sept. 7 that the increase in the general fund is coming from some settled debts in the total amount of 5.25 mills.
“We had some debt that came off. With that debt, we increased the general fund because in the general fund we’re about to incur a $750,000 jail lease payment,” said Franks.
As in years past, the jail and the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office account for a large portion of the county’s budget. The county law enforcement office has a total budget of $1,380,003 for the current fiscal year. That number represents a $147,000 jump from last year. Of that, $1,030,703 is earmarked for personal services which is used to pay the department’s deputies and other members of staff, $114,000 is allocated for contractual services, $117,300 for consumable supplies, $78,000 for debt service, and $40,000 for capital outlay. The new jail has a proposed budget of $1,053,560. That includes $744,060 in personal services, $255,000 in contractual services, $72,000 in consumable supplies, and $12,500 in capital outlay.
“The general fund millage that went up by 2.3 mils is not enough to cover the whole $750,000 jail lease payment,” explained Franks. “But we added some last year, plus the increase in assessed valuation allows us to have enough to fund the jail.”
General government, which covers salaries of the board of supervisors and numerous other expenses necessary to run the county, has a proposed budget of $1,296,655. That includes $551,655 for personal services, which covers supervisors’ salaries. That number is $50,160 less than last year. In addition, $385,000 was set for contractual services, $325,000 in grants and subsidies, $15,000 in consumable supplies, and $20,000 for other financing.
The chancery clerk’s proposed budget is set at $101,975. Of that, $71,275 is allocated for personal services, $21,200 for contractual services, $7,000 in consumable supplies, and $2,500 for capital outlay. The office’s budget is down $13,655 from last year.
The circuit clerk’s office has a proposed budget of $129,555. Of that, $88,555 is allocated for personal services, $26,500 is allocated for contractual services, $9,500 in consumable supplies, and $5,000 in capital outlay. The office’s budget is up just slightly from last year’s $128,710 budget.
That tax collector’s office saw an $8,664 boost from the previous fiscal year. Of their $390,047 budget, $323,643 is allocated for personal services, $55,904 is allocated for contractual services, $8,500 for consumable supplies, and $2,000 for capital outlay.
The chancery court’s budget is down $8,759 from last year at $62,100. Broken down, that’s $59,100 for personal services, $2,000 in consumable supplies, and $1,000 in capital outlay.
A $290,500 budget was proposed for the circuit court. Of that, $181,000 goes toward personal services, $99,000 for contractual services, $5,500 for consumable supplies, and $5,000 for capital outlay.
The justice court’s proposed budget was set at $304,237. Of that, $20,000 is earmarked for personal services, $5,500 for contractual services, $5,500 for consumable supplies, and $2,500 for capital outlay. The justice court’s budget is down $8,320 from the previous year.
A proposed budget of $78,846 was set for civil defense. Of that, $64,846 was allocated for personal services, $2,750 for contractual services, $5,250 for consumable supplies, and $6,000 for debt services. The civil defense budget is up $71,546 from last year.
County officials have allocated $206,505 for the county’s reappraisal this year. That cost comes in at $48,895 less than last year.