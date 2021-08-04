In their regular meeting on August 2, Itawamba County Board of Supervisors discussed spending, new jail hires.
County officials received two bids for the financing of a new dump truck in the amount of $343,286. The low bid came from Farmers and Merchants Bank in Mantachie with a 1.49 percent interest rate and $5,945.21 for 60 months.
Board members also accepted bids for the purchase of a new truck which will be used by County Road Manager Larry Cromeans. District 1 Supervisor Donny Wood made a motion to accept the bid from Davis Ford in Fulton in the amount of $38,867.07. The final vote was three to two. District 4 Supervisor Erin Hughes and District 3 Supervisor Terry Moore were opposed.
Board members approved a final pay request for repairs along Boat Ramp Road. The final total came in approximately $15,000 under bid according to representatives from Cook Coggin Engineering.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson requested to hire two new part time employees at the jail. One new hire will replace an employee who moved from part time to full time. According to Dickinson the other new part time employee will temporarily replace an employee who is currently out on medical leave.
In other business, the board voted to replace former Mayor of Fulton Barry Childers on the Three Rivers Board with current Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn.