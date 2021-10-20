Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. Beginning October 15 through the open enrollment period until December 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President Bill Sheffield said that the County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be available at the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) building at 107 West Wiygul Street in Fulton to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here,” Sheffield said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of Medicare.”
Last year almost 1,000 participants saved an average of $1,200 annually in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2020, county counselors completed 954 comparisons even in the midst of COVID-19 quarantines. Of them 91 were new to Medicare, 229 elected to keep their current plan, and 634, or 75% of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them an average of $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Sheffield said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes.
“It’s worth the time,” Sheffield added.
For more information contact ICDC at 662-260-9647.