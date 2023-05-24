“We regret to inform you” was the start of a solemn notification sent to eight Itawamba County families over a three-day period during World War II.
The eight men who lost their lives on the same day in the same battle had all enlisted in the U.S. Army on the same day. In addition to these eight men, 120 others have given their lives for the “principles of justice, freedom and democracy,” as the memorial on the Itawamba County courthouse square states, since the beginning of World War I through the Global War on Terror.
Memorial Day in the United States is Monday. Throughout the long weekend, folks will gather in parks, cemeteries and at memorials across the country to honor and remember those who have given their lives in service to their country.
Decoration Day events began to take place in the years following the Civil War all over the U.S., but it wasn’t until World War I that Americans expanded the day to recognize those who died in battle in other U.S. conflicts. Memorial Day didn’t become an official federal holiday until 1971. World War I is also the period when individuals began wearing red poppies on the day after a poem sparked a campaign to make it a symbol of tribute to all who died in war.
The county’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. The event will take place at the memorial to fallen service members on the courthouse square in Fulton. Retired United State Marine Corps Colonel Timothy G. Burton will be this year’s keynote speaker.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.