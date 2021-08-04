Itawamba County’s total number of COVID-19 cases is up 3,167 this week. The number of countywide deaths due to the highly contagious virus hit 80 total as the new Delta variant surges across the south.
For the three-day period between July 30 and Aug. 1, there were 4,991 new cases reported statewide, bringing the total number of cases to 348,496 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 13 new deaths during the same time period which brings Mississippi COVID-19 death toll to 7,556.
As of Aug. 2, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports 1,038,185 Mississippians are fully vaccinated including 25 percent of Itawamba County residents.
MSDH recommends the following steps to control the spread of COVID-19:
Get a COVID-19 vaccination if you are eligible.
If you have not been vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in public settings.
If you are 65 years of age or older, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States, including the Delta variant. Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild. Even if you are fully vaccinated you can still spread the virus to others if you become infected. People with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death.