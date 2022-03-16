Courtyards Community Living Center held a ceremony last Thursday to remember and honor their residents who died of COVID-19 over the last two years. The facility’s management company, Community Eldercare Services, presented a bronze cross in memory of those who died.

During the celebration of life, crosses were presented to the families of those who died and Brother David Haynes of Trinity Baptist Church gave a special message to those in attendance. The ceremony concluded with a balloon release in front of the facility.

A new plaque was dedicated by the facility’s Administrator Kim Ammerson Friday on Healthcare Heroes day in the facility’s lobby. The plaque honors those who worked the first two years of the pandemic and includes the name of each individual worker.

abby.loden@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus