Residents and staff of Courtyards Community Living Center and family members gathered to honor the lives of the facility's residents who have died of COVID-19 over the last two years. Part of the Celebration of Life included a balloon release.
On Thursday, a bronze cross was hung in the lobby of Courtyards Community Living Center to honor the memory of residents who have died, and Friday a plaque placed next to it honoring the facility's staff who have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
Courtyards Community Living Center held a ceremony last Thursday to remember and honor their residents who died of COVID-19 over the last two years. The facility’s management company, Community Eldercare Services, presented a bronze cross in memory of those who died.
During the celebration of life, crosses were presented to the families of those who died and Brother David Haynes of Trinity Baptist Church gave a special message to those in attendance. The ceremony concluded with a balloon release in front of the facility.
A new plaque was dedicated by the facility’s Administrator Kim Ammerson Friday on Healthcare Heroes day in the facility’s lobby. The plaque honors those who worked the first two years of the pandemic and includes the name of each individual worker.