Kevin Cozart mug

Kevin Cozart

 Megan Wolfe I Ole Miss

Kevin Cozart, coordinator of both operations and community engaged learning and research at the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies at the University of Mississippi, will present “Seeing Queerly: The Power of Photography to Change Minds,” Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus