Kevin Cozart, coordinator of both operations and community engaged learning and research at the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies at the University of Mississippi, will present “Seeing Queerly: The Power of Photography to Change Minds,” Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.
A native Mississippian, Cozart has been a member of the University’s staff since 2004 and has served on the University’s Staff Council, adviser for the UM Pride Network and OUTGrads, president of the Graduate Student Council and co-director of the ALLIES program. An Ole Miss graduate, Cozart earned master’s degrees in journalism with an integrated marketing communications emphasis and in higher education and student personnel with a minor in gender studies. He is also an adjunct instructor at UM. Cozart’s research interests focus on the intersections of gender, sexuality and mass media and journalism as a gendered organization. He is the winner of the 2019 UM Lift Every Voice award and currently serves on the board of directors for OxFilm.
The presentation is part of “Reflecting Mississippi: Finding Yourself in Mississippi’s Reflection,” made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council. Additional presentations are scheduled throughout 2022-23.
