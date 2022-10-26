In this file photo from 2019, costumed kids trick or treat around downtown Fulton as part of the city's annual Scare on the Square. The Halloween event will return on Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating will begin at 5:30 p.m.
As the sun sets on Monday night, the streets of downtown Fulton will echo with the moans of all manner of ghastly creatures:
“Trick or treat …. trick or treeeeaaaaaaaaaaaat.”
Oct. 31 — Halloween night — will see the return of Fulton’s annual Scare on the Square trick-or-treat event. For those brave souls who dare venture into the depths of downtown that night, a bounty of treats awaits. As is tradition, area businesses and organizations will have booths set up around the courtsquare and inside downtown Fulton’s Playgarden Park to pass out candy to the scariest monsters, prettiest princesses, most vicious pirates and any and every member of the Avengers that comes their way.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. although monsters are often uncontrollable creatures and will often begin making their way around downtown Fulton a little earlier than that.
As always, at least two blocks — from Clifton to Cummings Street — will be closed off to traffic to ensure a safe, fun trick-or-treat environment, although more streets may be closed in order to accommodate the enormous crowds that are expected. Any and all children are invited to attend the event; parents are asked to prepare for a sugar overload.
As the night winds down, the city will show a spooky (but kid-friendly) Halloween movie in Playgarden Park. Those who are ready to wind down from all the trickery and treatery are invited to bring something to sit upon and enjoy the free show. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Winners of the city’s scarecrow contest, which kicked off earlier this month and saw various spooky, funny and/or cute scarecrows pop up around the courtsquare, will be announced during the event.
Originally known as the Fall Festival, Scare on the Square has become one of, if not, the largest community event hosted by the city. Like Frankenstein’s monster, it draws a mob; for years, the event has easily drawn thousands of people into the downtown area.
For more information on the event, call Fulton City Hall at 862-4929 or visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityoffulton.
