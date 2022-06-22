NEMS Crime Stoppers Coordinator David Harville spoke to the group of law enforcement officers gathered at the Itawamba County Development Council board room. The organization hosted a breakfast in honor of police and sheriff's department officers from across the county.
Law enforcement officers from across Itawamba County were recently honored with a breakfast hosted by Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.
“Crimestoppers is a valuable tool and asset to us,” Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said. “We give them information on crimes, they pass it on directly to the media. In the end, we solve a lot of crimes and that’s the ultimate goal."
According to their website, the Crime Stoppers program is a proven source that incorporates the community and media throughout the state in helping law enforcement solve crimes. It provides anonymity to citizens who call the tip-line with information regarding crimes, and it saves law enforcement agencies hundreds of investigative man-hours in solving crimes.
Tupelo Police Department Sergeant David Harville serves as the NEMS Crime Stoppers coordinator. Harville told the officers gathered that tips had led to many arrests over the last several months.
“Crime Stoppers has helped us tremendously, whether it has been property crimes or crime against a victim personally,” Dickinson said. “It’s a great group where you can get paid for doing the right thing. And that’s a benefit on every level.”
Dickinson said that in this day in time it’s a blessing for law enforcement officers to get a kind word or for appreciation to be shown to them with a meal like the breakfast that was served.
“It’s like a cool rain in the desert,” he added. “We appreciate what they do, especially those in our county who volunteer with the organization.”