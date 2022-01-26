Although Itawamba County nonprofit Crossroads Ranch has opened its doors for its first full-time residents, that doesn’t mean the work is done. Raising funds to keep the residential community for special needs adults is a full-time, ongoing project according to Elizabeth Strickland, Crossroads Fundraising Coordinator.
And having fundraising events like the Golden Halo is a major factor.
“We are diligently working on our fundraising efforts and will continue to do so,” Strickland told The Times. “We’re excited and want to invite everyone to our second Golden Halo fundraiser on February 19 at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 5.”
Crossroads Golden Halo event was first hosted in 2020, but with the ongoing pandemic, plans for the event in 2021 were nixed. Now, Strickland says the event is back and the plan is to be bigger and better than ever.
“At 6 p.m. we will have our Social Hour and Silent Auction,” Strickland said. “Among other items, we will have gift baskets filled with prizes and each basket will have a value of $250 or more.”
Strickland said any individuals or businesses who would like to donate to the silent auction can do so by contacting the Ranch.
“The value of the donation does not matter,” she said. “We will take the items that come in and create the baskets. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.”
The social hour will be followed by heavy Hors D’oeuvres and a live band at 7 p.m. to round out the night's activities.
Strickland said the attire is the only thing that has changed from the previous event.
“It’s not a black-tie affair this time. We are going with dressy, casual,” she said.
Individual tickets to this year’s event are $50, but the door is open to donating with plenty of opportunities for sponsorship in any amount.
• $10,000 sponsorship receives 20 reserve tickets with two reserved tables; verbal acknowledgment during the event; logo displayed on the screen during the event; and their logo shared on social media
• $5,000 sponsorship receives ten reserved tickets with one reserved table; verbal acknowledgment during the event; logo displayed on screens during the event; logo shared on social media
• $2,500 sponsorship receives five reserved tickets at a reserved table and logo shared on social media
• $1,000 sponsorship receives five reserved tickets at a reserved table and logo shared on social media
• $500 sponsorship receives four tickets and their name shared on social media
• $250 sponsorship receives two tickets and name shared on social media
Back to host, the event is Fulton's hometown celebrity, Brian Dozier. Dozier played Major League Baseball for the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was with the Washington Nationals during their World Series win over the Astros.
While Dozier announced his retirement from professional baseball in Feb. 2021, he remains committed to Crossroads Ranch and the special needs adults that make their home there.
“As most of you know, the Golden Halo is a fundraising event for Crossroads Ranch that directly impacts the lives of many special needs adults. My friend, Marcus Beard, was in an accident 20 years ago and had to be in and out of many institutions,” Dozier said in his recent press release and invitation for individuals to attend. “His mother, Renae Bennett, recognized the need for a place where special needs adults could live and be contributing members of society. With that, Crossroads Ranch was born.”
Last fall, Crossroads Ranch accepted its first residents. The Ranch finished construction on their first set of duplexes and currently houses seven male residents, but has the capacity to house up to ten. Future plans are to complete duplexes for female residents.
The facility features a communal living area known as The Lodge where residents have meals together, take classes together and work out in the exercise room. The Lodge is accented with ceramic angels and serving pieces made by the residents at Crossroads Ranch in their pottery studio at the Skills Depot. It also has a greenhouse where the residents will not only grow produce for themselves but will also have a surplus available for sale to the community.
Dozier’s commitment to the Ranch is and its mission remains steadfast as he encourages others to join in the cause.
“Despite the struggle around the world with COVID-19, Crossroads officially opened its doors last fall,” Dozier said. “All funds raised by this benefit will go towards expanding the capacity of citizens at the ranch. Without each of you, your investment, your generosity, and your prayers it would not be a reality.”
Tickets for the event are available online at http://goldenhalo2022.brownpapertickets.com. They can also be purchased at S & W Pharmacy,116 South Cummings Street in Fulton; the Olive Press, 1487 N Coley Road in Tupelo, or by calling 662-585-3334.