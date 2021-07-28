Itawamba County based Crossroads Ranch is now one step closer to move in day.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined the Crossroads Ranch administration, Fulton city leaders, Itawamba County officials and legislators for a natural gas ribbon cutting ceremony in northern Itawamba County.
The gas lines will connect natural gas to five duplexes, which will provide housing to ten male residents. It will also provide gas to the Ranch’s main lodge for a commercial-sized kitchen where the residents’ meals will be prepared and served. Additionally, the gas lines will provide natural gas to 29 homes in the area.
“Itawamba Crossroads Ranch is a prime example of community and faith-based leadership meeting the needs of our people. This is going to represent a total, at the end of the day, a project in excess of $800,000. It’s not only going to bring gas here to the Ranch, but to 29 other houses on the route with an expansion throughout this area. I want to say a special thank you to former mayor Barry Childers, Fulton Board of Aldermen, and current Mayor Emily Quinn all of whom supported this effort during a time when the city was changing administrations, so that was a big thing to get done. This is going to be a significant savings to the Ranch but also is going to help cut the heating costs for these 29 residents pretty much in half,” Commissioner Brandon Presley said.