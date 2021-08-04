The staff and administration at Crossroads Ranch are dotting their Is and crossing their Ts in preparation for the arrival of their first full-time residents.
Crossroad’s Ranch is a residential community in Itawamba County that caters to special needs adults. The Ranch finished construction on their first set of duplexes which have the capacity to house ten male residents. As of now, seven adults from across Northeast Mississippi have claimed their spot at the Ranch, leaving three rooms to be filled by the Nov. 6 move in date. They are currently only accepting applications for male residents. Bennett says they plan to add additional living spaces for female residents, but that plan is on reserve until after the men have gotten settled. Ultimately, Bennett says, they will provide a home for 30 residents.
One of the first residents to commit to living at the Ranch as a full-time resident was Amory native JR Hawkins. The 51 year old suffered irreversible brain damage after spiking a dangerously high fever at the age of two. JRs mother, Patty Hawkins, says that she was skeptical at first at whether or not it was possible. But now that it’s real, the Ranch is a place of belonging for her son.
“He is so social and he loves every minute of his life every single day he lives. He finds joy in every single thing and I could not put him in an environment where he could not be happy. He creates joy, he accepts love and caring and kindness and I know after being up here this is the place for him. And now that I have that I feel like I am free to do what I want to do because I have fulfilled my job. I have found him a place,” she said.
Additionally, Patty elaborated on the unique sense of freedom that it has provided for her and her husband.
“As a parent, I’m old enough to know that I am far closer to the end of my rope than I am the beginning. Having this place gives me peace to die. And that’s just truthfully how I feel about it. I know that whether Renae is still here or whoever is still here, Marcus, Evan, Richard, the guys that are now his family will love him just like I do and better probably,” said Patty.
Ever the social butterfly, JR told The Times that he’s most looking forward to getting to spend time with his friends every day.
Richard Stafford of Pontotoc will also be joining the Crossroads Ranch community. Stafford suffered a shear brain injury resulting from a wreck in 2009 when he was only 20 years old. Since then, he’s been primarily confined to a wheelchair, but has an unwavering faith that he will one day walk again.
“I will walk again. That I know for a fact,” said Stafford. “They say if you have the faith of a mustard seed, you can move a mountain. I would say Renae has moved a mountain. And don’t let this chair fool you. Because I know and God knows that I will run again.”
On Thursday, July 22 they were joined by members of the local government for a ribbon cutting for a natural gas expansion which will not only provide natural gas to residents at the Ranch, but 29 additional households in the area. Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was on hand for the event.
“This is the best example in the whole state of Mississippi of community and faith-based leadership coming together to meet the needs of our people,” Presley said.
Crossroads Ranch founder and Director Renae Bennett told the Times that the last big project on their to-do list prior to moving in is getting the asphalt laid around the property.
“We have to have the asphalt to get around safely. That’s going to be a major expense and I’ve done a lot of praying about that,” said Bennett.
Bennett intends for the ranch to sustain its day-to-day activities through further donations, fundraisers, and pottery sales from the ceramic angels that will be made by residents in the skills depot.
The Ranch features a communal living area known as The Lodge where residents will have meals together, take classes together and work out in the exercise room. The Lodge is accented with the ceramic angels and serving pieces made by the residents at Crossroads Ranch in their pottery studio at the Skills Depot.
Construction on the greenhouse at the Skills Depot was recently completed. Bennett says they plan to grow produce not only for the residents, but will also have surplus available for sale to the community.
If someone you know is interested in becoming a resident at Crossroads Ranch, there are a few things you need to know first.
“You have to be 21. You have to be able to take verbal commands and to walk a certain distance and be able to get in and out of a vehicle and be able to take a shower. We won’t have a full time nursing staff.
In order to apply, you will first need to contact the Ranch about scheduling a tour. If you feel that Crossroads Ranch is a good fit for you and your family after touring the property and meeting the staff, you are encouraged to fill out a resident application. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $50.
For more information about becoming a resident at Crossroads Ranch, please direct your emails to xroadsranch@gmail.com.