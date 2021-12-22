Representing Home Depot, Latoya Fields presents Crossroads Ranch founder, Renae Bennett, with an early Christmas gift. The company donated $2,000 worth of supplies for the residents of the non-profit organization along with a $1,000 for gifts and Christmas dinner.
Santa came early this year to Fulton based non-profit organization, Crossroads Ranch, in the form of some generous donations, thanks to The Home Depot Foundation.
Latoya Fields from Home Depot’s Operation Surprise was on hand to present Crossroads Ranch founder, Renae Bennett, with a multitude of supplies valued at $2,000, from laundry detergent to garden fertilizer– for the Ranch’s greenhouse.
“We donate to different organizations throughout the year, but this time of year it’s a little bit more special,” Fields told the residents and employees of Crossroad’s Ranch.
That special extra was anything but little. Along with the $2,000 in supplies, Field presented Bennett with a gift card containing an additional $1,000 to be used “not for something to work with but for something fun” which was met with cheers and applause from the Crossroads Ranch family.
“We’d like for you all to have the best Christmas dinner and any gifts that you can get [for residents] with this $1,000,” Fields told Bennett.
According to their website, The Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign is an annual “celebration of The Home Depot’s commitment to giving back, featuring life-changing surprises for communities and individual recipients”.