Last Tuesday, Ford Motor Company representatives visited Fulton to present Davis Ford Sales with the President’s Award for 2022.
“Customer service defines the atmosphere my grandfather created in this dealership, and we are so honored to be able to carry on the tradition,” said dealership owner Tab Bennett.
The President’s Award recognizes 340, less than 1%, dealerships across the United States for outstanding customer service. Winning dealerships show the highest level of customer satisfaction and service. 2022 was the 20th time in the last 23 years that Davis Ford has won the award, and they were the only dealership in the state to receive the honor.
“Through the help of an outstanding team and the greatest customers anywhere in the country, we are so honored to once again earn this award,“ Bennett said.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&