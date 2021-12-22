Two of Itawamba’s municipalities experienced an increase in sales tax diversions over the year from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021.
The Town of Tremont had $2,599.95 in sales tax diversions for the month of October. That's $468.69 over the month and $156.30 over the year. Tremont was the only municipality to see gains both over the month and over the year.
The City of Fulton reported a total of $146,181.75 in sales tax diversions for the month of October. While that number is down from $161,227 in September, it’s an increase over the year of $13,339.08.
The Town of Mantachie reported $21,485.99 total in diversions for October, $3,453.61 short of their September total and just $206.31 down over the year.
Sales tax has a three month cycle. Sales tax diversion reports are based on the month the tax is collected at the Department of Revenue, which would be the month prior to the report’s release. This report was released in October and is based on sales tax that was collected in the month of September.
The City of Fulton also collects diversions from a tourism tax which adds a 3 percent tax on hotel and motel stays within the city. The tax almost exclusively affects visitors to the city, so locals don’t have to carry the weight of it, and it provides much-needed revenue that allows the city to host events that both attract even more visitors and bring the community together.
For the month of October, the City of Fulton reported $6,624 in diversions from the special levy. The number is up from last year’s total of $4,795.