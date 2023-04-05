Severe weather on Friday night put a damper on the first day of 2023 Redlands Festival, forcing the cancellation of all events scheduled for that night.
"We couldn’t help Friday night’s weather situation, but being safe is better than risking it," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "We will definitely bring 7 Bridges (Friday night's musical headliner) back for another event."
But Mother Nature's fury subsided in time for Saturday's events, leading to a successful Redlands Festival for the second consecutive year since the Itawamba County Development Council and the City of Fulton revived the event in 2022.
"We’re thankful for the good weather on Saturday," Mayor Quinn said. "We’ll be meeting this week to talk about what went well and what we need to change for next year."
While attendance at the festival was difficult to gauge without ticket numbers for the free-to-attend event, ICDC's Mary Sue Boggs felt that Saturday's festivities went off without a hitch.
"The weather was beautiful, of course, and we had good attendance," Boggs said. "It seemed like it was fun for everyone."
For photos more photos from the 2023 Redlands Festival, turn to Page 8A.
