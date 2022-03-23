When 49-year old Euple Dozier was appointed interim U.S. Attorney in Mississippi in July of 1961, the news was published not only in local newspapers like The Itawamba County Times and The Commercial Appeal in Memphis but the story was considered newsworthy in states across the country, from Tampa, Florida to New Jersey to San Francisco.
The appointment as District Attorney wasn’t the first time the Fulton native made history in the state, and it wouldn’t be her last.
After graduating from Itawamba Agricultural High School, Dozier attended Florence State Teacher’s College, now the University of North Alabama, in Florence, Alabama, a business school in Memphis and attended law school in Jackson. She began work at the law office of J. Hollis Brown in Fulton in 1936 as his executive secretary.
The year 1942 would prove to be a pivotal year for Dozier’s career. She first served as a clerk in the U.S. House of Representatives for fellow Itawambian Mississippi Congressman John E. Rankin. Later in the same year, Dozier moved to Oxford and began work in the U.S. Attorney’s office as a legal secretary. After being encouraged by co-workers, Dozier prepared to take the Mississippi Bar; she passed and was admitted to the Bar in 1953. As her career advanced, Dozier became known as a specialist in tax law and land condemnation proceedings and in 1955, she became the first woman in the state of Mississippi to be appointed assistant U.S. Attorney.
In the summer of 1961, Dozier’s history making appointment made her North Mississippi’s newest U.S. Attorney and her placement was written about in daily and weekly newspapers from coast to coast. The appointment gained the amount of attention it did because it was a history making moment in both the state and region. Dozier was not only the first woman to be named a U.S. Attorney in Mississippi but the entire South as well. She was only the second woman in the nation to serve in the position after an attorney was appointed to the role in Arizona during the Eisenhower administration.
When her tenure in Oxford ended, Dozier returned to Fulton and was elected Prosecuting Attorney for Itawamba county in 1963, again she was the first woman in Mississippi to hold the position. She would go on to be the first woman in the state to serve as attorney for a county’s Board of Supervisors when she took the position in Itawamba county in 1975 and in 1976 she was the first woman in Mississippi to ever be nominated to head the Mississippi State Oil and Gas Board.
Dozier died in 1969 at the Itawamba Hospital after an extended illness, but her career left Dozier with a legacy of showing women can play a significant role within the legal field in Mississippi and created an example for the generations of women who have followed her into the profession in decades since and those who will follow her in the years to come.