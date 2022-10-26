Drug take back (copy)

Residents needing to rid their cabinets of unwanted medications can drop them off at Family Pharmacy at 1313 South Adams this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

 FILE PHOTO

FULTON • As part of their work to keep the city and its residents safe, the Fulton Police Department will host their second take back event of 2022 this Saturday.

abby.loden@djournal.com

