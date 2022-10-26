FULTON • As part of their work to keep the city and its residents safe, the Fulton Police Department will host their second take back event of 2022 this Saturday.
The event is part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day.
“We usually average about five to six boxes each event at 100 to 150 pounds total weight,” said officer Jason Woodward, who oversees the program.
The goal of the initiate is to provide individuals a safe way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications. The non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second most common form of drug abuse in the United States with most teenagers who use the drugs getting them from family, friends and taking them from the home.
Nationally, law enforcement agencies collected 372 tons of medication during the Oct. 2021 event with Mississippi accounting for nearly 6,000 pounds according to information on the DEA’s website.
The process for dropping medications off is quick and easy. Individuals only need to drive to the location and drop them off with an officer. Individuals can turn in their unused or expired medications, with labels and other identifying markers removed, for disposal from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Family Pharmacy at 1313 S. Adams Street in Fulton.
For more information on the event, contact Jason Woodward with the Fulton Police Department by calling 862-3441.
