FULTON – Itawamba voters braved a soggy morning at the polls Aug. 8 to choose county and statewide leaders for the next four years. Of the 18 county offices up for election, seven of the races were contested while candidates in nine races were unopposed. The two election commission seats are nonpartisan and weren’t on primary ballots.
Two Itawamba County supervisors' races, along with Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor and Constable – East, were up for grabs in Tuesday’s Republican primaries. Winners in each of these primaries, along with the nine uncontested candidates, will not face opposition in November’s general election, which sets them up to serve four-year terms beginning in January. However, candidates must win at least 50% of the vote in order to win.
First District Supervisor Donnie Wood was unopposed, as was Eric Hughes in the Fourth District.
In the Second District supervisor Republican primary with 28 of 28 precincts reporting and all absentee ballots counted, incumbent Cecil “Ike” Johnson was the apparent winner with 920 votes, or 64.70%. His challenger was Dan Moore Jr., who received 500 votes, or 35.16%. Affidavits had not been counted at deadline.
The five-person Third District supervisor Republican primary faces a runoff between Wally Barnard, who got 437 votes, or 40.54% and incumbent Terry Moore with 266 votes, or 24.68%. Others in the race included Nathan Cooley with 180 votes, or 16.70%, David Reynolds with 116 votes, or 10.76% and Larry Eades with 66 votes, or 6.12%. The runoff winner will face Independent Trelvie McMillen in the general election.
For the Fifth District, Supervisor Bill Sheffield appeared headed for a runoff with 639 votes, or 48.89%. Leon Hayes got 475 votes, or 36.34% while Stacy D. Smith had 193 votes, or 14.77%.
Former Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors upest four-term Sheriff Chris Dickinson with 3,178 votes, or 53.25%. Dickinson had 2,767 votes, or 46.36%. Nabors will now face Independent Brandon Pace in the Nov. 7 general election.
In the three-person Republican race to replace outgoing Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, Ceburn Gray was the lead vote getter with 2,645 votes, or 45.04%, but appeared headed for a runoff against Joseph P. Jones who had 2,070 votes, or 35.25%. Matt Hudson had 1,152 votes or 19.62% in the Republican primary.
For the tax assessor in the Republican primary, Tami Montgomery Beane, the incumbent, is the apparent winner with 3,592 votes, or 60.79 percent. Robert R. Posey Jr. had 1,522 votes, or 25.76%, while Jason S. Baker had 794 votes, or 13.44%.
Constable Terry Johnson was the winner in the Constable – East contest with 2,506 votes, or 77.78%. Tim Lewis had 711 votes, or 22.07%.
Chancery Clerk Michelle Jarrell Clouse, Coroner Sheila Summerford, Prosecuting Attorney Kelby Comer, Constable – West Dough Leshly, Justice Court judges John Bishop and Harold Holcome were unopposed. Kathy Bean ran unopposed in the tax collector’s race.
The primary runoff Election Day is Aug. 29.
