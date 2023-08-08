FULTON – Itawamba voters braved a soggy morning at the polls Aug. 8 to choose county and statewide leaders for the next four years. Of the 18 county offices up for election, seven of the races were contested while candidates in nine races were unopposed. The two election commission seats are nonpartisan and weren’t on primary ballots.

