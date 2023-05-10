The Evergreen-Carolina Volunteer Fire Department is having its spring fish fry May 13 at the Evergreen Community Center.
“We have been hosting our fish fry fundraiser for over 30 years. We look at it as not only a fundraiser, but as a community event,” said Chief Lee Wright. “We try to have a fundraiser twice a year.”
The fish fry gets started at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at the center, which is located about 8 miles south of Mooreville on Highway 371. Plates are $13 with all proceeds going to support the Evergreen-Carolina Volunteer Fire Department.
The importance of these events to the 11 volunteer fire departments across Itawamba County is critical to sustaining them.
“We average 80-120 calls a year and fundraisers like this help us keep our equipment and fire trucks in working order, pay utilities and for the loan on our building,” Wright said. “The funds we raise are used within our fire department to fund our current needs.”
The Evergreen-Carolina VFD, with 29 members currently, is in the process of taking over the Cardsville Fire district and station. “So, when you are supporting our fish fry – you are also supporting three stations and one community center,” said Wright, who’s been with the department since 1988 and chief since around 1994.
The cost of the fish plate is $13.00 and includes tea and dessert (as long as the desserts last). Chief Wright and Assistant Chief Tommy Blake say the public is invited to come out and share good fish and conversation with friends and firefighters.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.