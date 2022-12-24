Execution brings closure for family, a mother and a community

More than 50 people attended a vigil for Wanda Farris and her family Dec. 14 at Bethel Baptist Church in Fulton. The vigil, where friends and family prayed for comfort, coincided with the execution of Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden for the killing of Leesa Marie Gray in June 2000.

 Photo provided by Nikki Farris

The prayer vigil for Wanda Farris and family members at Bethel Baptist Church on Dec. 14 in Fulton was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., one hour before the scheduled execution of Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden, and to end at 6:15 p.m.

