Execution brings closure for family, a mother and a community

The prayer vigil for Wanda Farris and family members at Bethel Baptist Church on Dec. 14 in Fulton was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., one hour before the scheduled execution of Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden, and to end at 6:15 p.m.
At 6:12 p.m. Loden was pronounced dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Loden, 58, was executed for killing Farris’ daughter, 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray in June 2000.
For family members and friends in the tight knit community the vigil, held where they’d said goodbye to Leesa 22 years ago, was about closure and that was reflected by the somber mood that Wednesday evening.
Robert Woods is married to one of Wanda Farris’ cousins and was there in 2020 when Leesa was first reported missing and still remembers every detail of the day he received the call from his wife.
“I remember searching for her. I remember every piece of the woods we searched,” he said.
Woods said his daughter is 17 and didn’t get a chance to meet Leesa. “She can only go off of what other people say about her. So Leesa has been a positive influence even in death. Although God blessed us with only 16 years with her, she still made an influence on people’s lives.”
“We always wondered if we’d ever get justice,” Woods said. “Leesa was probably the best young woman even at the age of 16. She knew that she wanted to find God. She had made honors to God. Her heart was definitely in the right place.”
In the summer of 2000, Loden kidnapped, raped and sexually assaulted Gray. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van. Loden initially entered a plea of not guilty. But later pleaded guilty in September 2001.
Loden repeatedly appealed both his conviction and the death sentence over the last 20 years. Each bid for post-conviction relief was denied.
In October, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the state supreme court to set a date to kill Loden. In mid-November, the Mississippi Supreme Court set a date of Dec. 14, 2022.
Two weeks ago, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate denied a late request to delay the execution.
Wanda Farris was at Parchman last Wednesday but did not speak to reporters immediately after the execution.
"Wanda is definitely stronger than I am," Woods said. "She is doing it the right way. I couldn't do that for 22 years."
Despite the rain and cold last Wednesday, more than 50 people attended the vigil, nearly all holding a candle and wearing purple ribbons – Leesa’s favorite color.
“This has been a long time coming and I think a lot of people will be relieved once this night is over. I ain’t gonna say the outcome is the best in the world but as far as closure, yeah. There’s still a lot of people hurting.”
“I’m praying for peace and comfort,” said one of the participants in the vigil.
Includes information from William Moore of the Daily Journal.
