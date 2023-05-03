The Nest, Fairview Attendance Center’s greenhouse, donated vegetable plants to the garden at the Itawamba County Jail last week.
“To my astonishment, I recently heard that our new Itawamba County Jail had a garden where inmates not only help plant vegetables but are going to be able to watch them grow by nurturing and tending to the garden,” said teacher and The Nest director Carrie Guntharp.
Guntharp has seen firsthand how involvement in growing and taking care of plants has benefited the students at Fairview. The students have sharpened through science skills like seeing photosynthesis in action and the life cycle of plants, as well as life skills such as raking, preparing soil, mulching and finishing tasks.
Guntharp elaborated on the benefits she has noticed as students spent more time working in The Nest.
“The garden gives students opportunities to get their hands dirty, feel a sense of responsibility, release stress and anxiety, enhance students’ moods, let go of the increasing usage of technology such as text, emails and social media, use creativity, problem-solving skills and give a sense of accomplishment.”
While the garden is expected to help keep food costs low at the jail, it is also intended, along with the education and trade programs offered at the facility, to develop inmates into contributing members of society once they’re released.
"Witnessing, myself along with others, the change in the students,” Guntharp said. “We, the students and I, thought it would also be a good idea to share some of our vegetables with the Itawamba County Jail so that the inmates can experience some of the benefits, mentally and emotionally, as they have.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.