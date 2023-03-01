Fairview Attendance Center and Mantachie Elementary School were each recently awarded grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) program. The STEM Program funds STEM centered projects in classrooms throughout the TVA’s seven-state service area. The program is sponsored by TVA in partnership with TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. Fairview received $5,000 for an irrigation system for their greenhouse and Mantachie received $1,500 for STEM resources for their fifth grade science classes.
FAC, MES awarded TVA grants
