Fairview Attendance Center was presented a check from the Tennessee Valley Authority last Thursday at the school. The $5,000 grant was awarded through the TVA STEM program and will be used to purchase an irrigation system for the school's greenhouse. Pictured are: FAC principal Keitha O'Brian, First District School Board member Wonda Cromeans, field representative for U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly Melinda Whited, TVA representative Carolyn Ward, FAC teacher and grant writer Misty Robinson, FAC teacher and greenhouse supervisor Carrie Guntharp, and FAC assistant principal Noell Vanasselberg.

Fairview Attendance Center and Mantachie Elementary School were each recently awarded grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) program. The STEM Program funds STEM centered projects in classrooms throughout the TVA’s seven-state service area. The program is sponsored by TVA in partnership with TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. Fairview received $5,000 for an irrigation system for their greenhouse and Mantachie received $1,500 for STEM resources for their fifth grade science classes.

