A large hardwood tree downed by high winds on Friday, July 14 did significant damage to the playground at City Park in Fulton.
But multiple city departments came together in the ensuing days to get the downed tree cleaned up, led by Fulton Parks and Recreation.
"We teamed up to get it done," parks and recreation director Brandi Owens said. "It took us two full days to get all the wood cleared. When we got to the trunk, it took several guys several hours to get through it."
Members of both the street department and the gas and sewer department contributed to the cleanup effort, which took three full work days to complete.
"We’ve had a great team to come and help with the cleanup," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "I'm just thankful that kids weren’t on the playground equipment when it happened."
The tree came crashing straight down the middle of the jungle gym at the playground located in the southeastern-most corner of City Park. Owens said the street department had to bring in heavy equipment to pull up pieces of the jungle gym which were crushed into the ground by the fallen tree.
During cleanup, workers discovered that the trunk of the tree was hollow, having rotted away from the inside. Parts of the root system anchoring the tree in place had also begun to rot, likely contributing to the tree's fall.
Owens estimated it would cost the city $15-20 thousand to replace the equipment as it was before the tree fell, but she said the parks department will be taking the opportunity to explore upgrades to the playground facility, as well as restoring the pavillion and bathrooms at the site which have fallen into disrepair. Since the facility is more secluded than PlayGarden Park, Owens envisions the space being rented for birthday parties and other special events.
"We don't want to go back to exactly what we had," Owens said. "We're actually thinking about getting something with some water features. We're hoping for it to come back much better and better serve the community."
Owens praised the special sense of community put on full display in combined efforts of the departments involved in the cleanup.
"The overall work ethic and the community of our city is inspiring," she said. "We all just have everybody's back. We all have our own jobs, our specialties, but as a whole, as a community, we all come in and get the job done. It's awesome."
