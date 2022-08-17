Shuffles in school leadership in three of Itawamba County’s eight schools have brought familiar faces to new places for the 2022-2023 school term.
Dr. Karen Gray stepped into the role of Principal at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) replacing Rick Mitchell, who accepted a position in an Alabama school district. Benjie Ewing shifted from his position as Principal at Fairview Attendance Center (FAC) to taking on the role as principal at Tremont Attendance Center (TAC). Ewing replaces former Principal Dawn Rogers who also took a position in an Alabama District. Stepping into Ewing's place as principal at FAC is Keitha Cromeans O’Brian, former assistant principal.
Combined, the three bring seven decades of teaching and leadership experience to their new roles. Although each one has varying backgrounds and unique direction, they all agree on one the thing, the success of the students in every school is a priority.
Keitha Cromeans O’Brian, Principal, Fairview Attendance Center
Keitha Cromeans O’Brian holds a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Reading. She also obtained her administration certification by going the alternative route.
She is a proud graduate of Red Bay High School and holds an Associate of Arts in Business Administration from Northeast Community College and a Bachelor’s in Sociology and master’s degree from the University of Mississippi. She achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education at Mississippi State University.
Q: As a child, did you attend school in Itawamba County, and how did your early education impact your decision to pursue a career as an educator?
A: No, I did not attend school in Itawamba County but most of my family has gone to a school in the county. I have always had great teachers, but I never wanted to be a teacher. My mom taught for over 40 years, but I never wanted to be an educator. I learned quickly to never say never. She (mom) always says she knew I would teach because I love kids. I look back now and realize that my early elementary teachers are the people who I try to model myself after. They were very kind, loving, and soft-spoken. I want my kids to see that in me every day.
Q: What do you like most about being in education?
A: By far the best aspect of being an educator is the kids. They make my day better; even on bad days, there is always a positive.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory during your time as an educator?
A: As this begins my 26th year in education I have so many memories to share. I started as an assistant in 1996 and worked to complete my degree along the way. The first class I taught was 3rd grade, and I still laugh about some of the things that we did that year. Also, as a kindergarten teacher for almost 15 years, it makes my heart smile when you see that “lightbulb” go off in a student and you know they actually “get it”. The smile on their face is priceless and makes everything worth it.
Q: What most impresses you about the students and school community at FAC?
A: Our school is a big family. Most days are calm, and everyone knows what they must do, and they do it. The faculty and staff love and care for the kids just like they are their own, and the kids know they are loved the minute they walk in the door.
Q: What does “student success” look like to you?
A: Student success is not based on a score. Success is when a student learns to tie his/her shoe, learns to write their name, or just learn how to communicate and relate to others in the world around them.
Q: If you could offer one bit of advice to the students, what would it be?
A: My advice would be to love yourself and to find something that makes you happy. I come to school every day; I don’t come to work. I love what I do, and I wouldn’t change anything.
Q: Is there anything else you want the parents, guardians, and students to know?
A: I want parents/guardians to know that their children are my children and always will be. I love them like they are my own. My door is always open, and they can feel free to call or visit me at any time. The students should know we have fun, they are loved, and we learn together.
Benjie Ewing, K-12 Principal, Tremont Attendance Center
Benjie Ewing holds a Bachelor’s of Secondary Education Degree from the University of North Alabama and a Master’s in Education in Education Leadership from the University of Mississippi. He has held teaching positions at Shannon, Saltillo, and Holly Springs High Schools. He also spent time as both a teacher and a coach at Itawamba Agricultural High School. His coaching experience includes football, powerlifting, basketball, golf, and track throughout his career. Ewing was assistant principal at Fairview Attendance Center for three years and served as principal for five years. With 24 years in education, he still says he looks forward to heading to school each day.
Q: As a child, did you attend school in Itawamba County, and how did your early education impact your decision to pursue a career as an educator?
A: I attended Fairview until 9th grade and graduated from Tremont High School in 1993. I was pretty sure that I wanted to be a teacher and coach from early in high school. I enjoyed basketball and wanted to be a teacher and coach. Teachers made a big impression on me because they seemed to care and desired to see me succeed. Even as I made my way to ICC, there are teachers that I still remember impacting this decision in my life.
Q: What do you like most about being in education?
A: I like seeing people succeed. I want to see our TEAM at TAC be as successful as we can possibly be. I wanted students to graduate and become whatever it is they wish to be. I want to make an impact on the lives of students, and I want our staff to be satisfied with what they are able to accomplish on a daily and yearly basis.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory during your time as an educator?
A: I always enjoy celebrating student success. Our Awards Day at FAC in 2021 was quite special. In spite of COVID, we were able to congratulate our students for their accomplishments throughout the year. It was nice to be together, have parents on our campus, and just enjoy what our students were able to achieve.
Q: What most impresses you about the students and school community at Tremont Attendance Center?
A: Our staff speaks very positively about everything TAC. They talk about how good our students are and how much the entire staff is very helpful toward each other. The PTO is very active, and they do lots of things to help our school become the success that it is. The school is still the center of the community, and many in the community want to see the school be the best it can be.
Q: What does “student success” look like to you?
A: Students are working hard and achieving at the highest level. They look forward to coming to school and being involved in the various activities. As time goes on, these high school students become successful adults later on in life.
Q: If you could offer one bit of advice to the students, what would it be?
A: Don’t be afraid to try something new. Be involved in a sport or organization, try classes at the ICTC, and take challenging courses. Make sure that high school is a happy, memorable experience.
Q: Is there anything else you want the parents, guardians, and students to know?
A: Our school is all about TAC PRIDE. We are challenging our students to be Present, Ready, Involved, Disciplined, excelling in all that we do. We want to be the very best at TAC.
Dr. Karen Gray, Principal, Itawamba Agricultural High School
Dr. Karen Gray is a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. She holds a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education specializing in English and Mathematics. She taught for 15 years in the Nettleton School District. Following her time at Nettleton, Gray served as assistant principal at Dorsey Attendance Center for five years and most recently served one year as assistant principal at IAHS.
Q: As a child, did you attend school in Itawamba County, and how did your early education impact your decision to pursue a career as an educator?
A: I attended Dorsey Elementary through the sixth grade, Fulton Junior High School seventh through ninth grade, and graduated from IAHS.
My mom instilled my love for learning at an early age. I remember her sitting and working through workbooks with me before I ever started school. This is so important for students to have that foundation before starting school.
Although all of my teachers were amazing during my early years, two of them really stood out to me. Miss Patti Cason was my 2nd-grade teacher. I was a shy, introverted child and she still noticed me and made me feel important. She made me believe that I could do anything. Her encouragement and love helped me see the importance of building relationships with students.
My 3rd-grade teacher was Mrs. Mary Turner. She made learning fun and exciting. She was always so passionate about teaching. She helped me see that the classroom was a stage and the teacher and sometimes the students were actors. If you enjoy what you do, then it's not really work. She also introduced me to a girl my age that lived in Pennsylvania through a pen pal program and we remain great friends even today.
All 3 of these ladies played an important role in my decision to become an educator. I wanted to encourage parents to set that firm foundation by working with their children at a young age. I still gravitate towards those shy students that try to stay in the background. I want every child to feel important and loved. School is my stage. As educators, it is important to let the children see how excited we get about learning new things and building those relationships.
Q: What do you like most about being in education?
A: The greatest thing about being in education is being able to interact with students and celebrate their successes. There is no greater feeling than seeing a child that has struggled finally reach their full potential.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory during your time as an educator?
A: I have so many wonderful memories as an educator that I could probably write a book. In my first year of teaching, I think the kids taught me more than I taught them. I remember one year early on in my teaching career; I was teaching this big ole football player. He was rather quiet and stayed in the back of the classroom. He came up after class one day and said, “Mrs. Gray, I made you a CD of Mannheim Steamroller. I think you will like it, but do not let the football guys know you got it from me.” The next day I played it in class, and he sat back smiling as he worked through his math problems. I was blessed to get to teach him and cheer him on for 2 more years both in class and on the field.
Another of my students struggled all year with Algebra. He never gave up. He asked so many questions every day. He taught me patience and I taught him Algebra. No one believed that he could pass the state test. We proved them wrong. He not only graduated, but that sweet boy went on to go to college.
Q: What most impresses you about the students and school community at Itawamba Agricultural High School?
A: Since becoming principal at IAHS, I’ve been so humbled by the outpouring of support from the students, faculty, and community. IAHS has a school culture like none other. I can’t explain how it works, but it is definitely something to witness. The majority of our students work hard, are involved in sports and other extracurricular activities, and still make time to volunteer when needed at school. Our faculty are always willing to go the extra mile for our students. Our community is engaged in helping us be successful. Many community members have been reaching out asking how they can be of service to our school this year. I’m overwhelmed by the support we have received this school year already.
Q: What does “student success” look like to you?
A: Student success varies by the individual student. For some, they are successful if they get to school on time. For others, they may be successful if they finally understand the concepts being taught. It could be as simple as a student stepping out of his or her comfort zone and taking a risk of working in a group or running for class officer. Overall, our main goal for our students is to walk across that stage in May and hand them that diploma they have worked so hard to obtain. At Itawamba, we celebrate the little successes along the way to reaching the ultimate goal of graduating. Those successes help motivate students to reach their main goal.
Q: If you could offer one bit of advice to the students, what would it be?
A: Make the most of the time you have at IAHS. These four years will pass by very quickly. They can be some of the most memorable years of your life if you will step out of your comfort zone and get involved. Take pride in your school and be active. Work hard, play hard and take time to enjoy every single moment. As we like to say at IAHS, “Take the hill”. Give it all you have, take risks, and whatever you do, don’t ring the bell.
