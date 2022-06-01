Farmers Markets in Tremont, Fulton, and Mantachie are set to open this month.
The Town of Tremont will be opening its second annual Farmer’s Market on Thursday, June 2, at 5 p.m., at the Tremont First Baptist Pavilion.
Last year the town held its inaugural farmer’s market offering a variety of locally sourced vegetables and produce. Tremont’s market will continue to be open every Thursday at that same time throughout the growing season. Vendors wishing to sell goods can call Robert Whitehead at 662-652-3366 or 662-862-3201.
Fulton’s Farmers Market, which features fresh vegetables, fruits, canned goods, and other locally sourced goods, will officially open Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at ICC’s Cypress Pavilion. Following Friday’s opening day, they will be open every Tuesday and Friday at 2 p.m. until all their produce is sold or until 4 p.m., whichever comes first. Vendors for Fulton’s Farmer’s Market can also call 662-862-3201 for more information.
Featuring the same fresh foods and canned goods, Mantachie’s farmers market will open Saturday, June 11, from 8-10 a.m. at Mantachie Park Pavilion. It will return each Saturday, from 8-10 a.m., throughout the summer. Vendors can contact Ed Calvert at 662-401-6962 or 662-862-3201 for more information.
Items for sale in the farmer’s market must be homegrown and/or homemade. Vendors with handcrafted items, such as wood crafts, are also invited to join. Commercial products will not be allowed.
Itawamba County Extension Officer Marie Rogers told The Times that the local farmer’s markets are a great place to find fresh produce and she hopes that this will be another successful year.
“We’re hoping this will be a great year for producers and we would love to have more of them join us and more customers come out and enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables they bring,” Rogers said.