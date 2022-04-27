“The Horticulture program at Tremont is such an asset to our school and students,” said Holley Tremont’s Horticulture instructor and FFA sponsor. “The students love planting the vegetables and flowers for the greenhouse sale in the spring and going outside to work in our garden and flower beds around campus year around. I believe the hands on experience is what the students love most about the class. “
The plants are grown by FFA students each year at the schools and sold to raise money to support their classes as well as provides the funding for FFA activities and competitions each year. Sales have been brisk at both schools.
“We appreciate all the customers who support our greenhouse each year,” Holley said. “The money raised from the sales is put back into the program to support the Horticulture class as well as fund all the FFA activities and competitions throughout the year.”
Anyone wishing to purchase plants from the FFA programs should do so sooner rather than later. Last year, Tremont sold out the first week of May and is on pace to do so again. Rogers says Mantachie may run out of plants within the next week.
Mantachie’s greenhouse at the high school is open weather permitting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is open this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Visitors should enter on the side of campus where the high school gym is located . The greenhouses are located behind the elementary school. Tremont is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will be open on a Saturday for the final time this year from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tremont's address is 320 School Loop Drive, and the greenhouse is located on the side of the school near the baseball field. It's best to enter School Drive Loop on the end of the school at the baseball and softball fields when visiting the greenhouse.