A Fulton fast food restaurant is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.
Itawamba County 911 dispatched the City of Fulton Fire Department at 7:11 a.m. Feb. 13, to Wendy's Restaurant, located at 415 Exchange Drive near the intersection of Highway 25 and Interstate 22. The emergency call came in from an employee working the breakfast shift.
Also dispatched to the scene was Tilden-New Salem, Tremont, Mantachie, and Dorsey-Friendship Volunteer Fire Departments. Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan told The Times that manpower from both Houston and Northeast Itawamba also arrived bringing the total departments contributing to the effort to seven. Approximately 40 firefighters from across Itawamba County responded.
Homan said they initially started fighting the fire as an interior attack.
“We started an interior attack, but the ceiling collapsed,” he said. “After the collapse, we went on the defensive attack using the ladder truck and fighting the fire from both the front and the rear of the building.”
Firefighters were called back to the scene later that afternoon Homan said, for one or two hotspots or potential areas for the fire to start again, but those were extinguished quickly.
No employees or firefighters were injured in the fire.
Fulton’s Wendy's restaurant is one of more than 160 Carlisle LLC owns and operates.
“Right now, we’ll let the fire department do their investigation," Carlisle Vice President Greg Jones told WTVA News. "Once that’s completed, we’ll certainly start the process of rebuilding.”
Jones also told the news source the employees at the Fulton location will work temporarily at Wendy's in Tupelo until the reopening, which he expects to happen in a few months.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.