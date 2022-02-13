FULTON - Firefighters from four Itawamba County fire departments were dispatched at 7:11 a.m. on Sunday morning to a fire at Wendy's Restaurant, located at 415 Exchange Drive.

Currently, the City of Fulton, Mantachie, Tremont, and Dorsey-Friendship Volunteer Fire Departments are working the fire. A portion of Pierce Town Road remains closed at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

teresa.blake@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus