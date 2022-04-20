The Red Bay Museum and the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center (TWLC) are joining forces on May 14 to celebrate Tammy Wynette’s 80th birthday.
“We are excited to be coming together with Scotty Kennedy and the Red Bay Museum to honor Tammy on what would have been her 80th birthday,” Larry Cantrell, president of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center Board of Directors told The Times. “It’s going to be a great celebration.”
The Red Bay Museum will open at 9 a.m. on May 14, there will be no admission fee, although donations will be accepted. The Tammy Wynette display housed in the museum is the largest collection currently on display. The exhibit includes stage gowns, the makeup train case used by Wynette up until her death, pieces from her home in Nashville, and plane seats from her private jet.
“They said she had a teardrop in her voice, that she’s lived every word she wrote or sang,” Kennedy said in a previous Times interview. A lifelong Red Bay resident, Kennedy first saw Wynette perform when he was a kid. Years later, he developed a casual friendship with her, even photographing Wynette on multiple occasions.
Wynette was never anything less than who she was, he said.
“She was always the same to everybody,” Kennedy said. Meet her once, and it was easy to see why people loved her.
TWLC in Tremont will host an afternoon of musical entertainment beginning at noon. Food will be available at Kelly’s Kitchen, the onsite restaurant. The center also houses memorabilia from Wynette's life including the gown Wynette performed in at the 25th Anniversary of the Country Music Association with Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Sr., and George Bush, Jr. in attendance.
The Center’s most recent addition to its collection came in July 2021. The gates that once adorned the entrance to the country music legend’s Nashville residence – affectionately dubbed, “First Lady Acres” now stand proudly in the concert area of the building. The gates are on loan from Tammy Wynette fan and Monroe, Georgia, resident Laura Peters, who was thrilled to learn the Legacy Center had adequate space to exhibit the 22-foot-wide iron gates.
The Center also includes a section with photos and information about Wynette's life, along with relics like a piano she played when she was young, a dining set, and a wall of vinyl records, all featuring Wynette.
“We will present our very first music scholarship during the 80th Birthday Celebration and have some special recognition,” Cantrell said. “We will also be hosting a car cruising and a cornhole tournament. We encourage folks to come out and join us. It’s going to be a memorable event.”
Georgette Jones, the daughter of the late country music duo, George Jones and Tammy Wynette recently encouraged fans in a social media post to come out to the Red Bay Museum and Tammy Wynette Legacy Center for her mother’s 80th birthday celebration.
“The Red Bay Museum and Tammy Wynette Legacy Center are two amazing supporters of Mom’s legacy.” she wrote. “I can’t think of a better place to celebrate her life and music. I hope that any of you who can will join us on this day to remember someone who will always be unforgettable.”
For more information on the Red Bay Museum, contact curator Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758. The contact number for Tammy Wynette Legacy Center is 662-397-4827 or contact Larry Cantrell at 601-946-6215.