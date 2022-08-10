RED BAY | More than two months after being brutally attacked by a pack of vicious dogs south of Red Bay, the victim has died and now the dogs’ owner, previously charged with manslaughter in the death of the second victim, will be facing more charges.
Michele Sheeks, 44, died Tuesday, July 12, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from her injuries. She had been hospitalized after being critically injured in the attack on April 28. Sheeks was attacked as she walked along a section of Hwy. 11 near Crumpton Road, south of Red Bay. Nearby witnesses heard the attack and ran to Sheeks’ aid. She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and then flown to UMMC, where she remained until she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday.
Sheeks’ death follows that of Alabama Department of Public Health employee Summer Beard, who had gone the next day to the home of Brandy Dowdy to investigate the attack on Sheeks. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Dowdy wasn’t at home at the time of the second attack, and it wasn’t until late that afternoon that Beard’s body was found near her vehicle where she, too, had been fatally attacked by the dogs.
The dogs were euthanized on site that evening, and Dowdy was arrested and charged with manslaughter under Emily’s Law. She had also been charged in Sheeks’ attack, and those charges will now be upgraded to manslaughter as well.
“In light of the multiple tragic deaths in this case, our office intends to seek additional, more serious charges when this matter is presented to a grand jury later this year,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Barksdale. “Possible additional charges that could come out of grand jury include upgraded counts of violating Emily’s Law, an additional count of manslaughter and one or more counts of extreme indifference murder.”
Dowdy was picked up again on July 10 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on unrelated charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia-1st offense. Dowdy had been out on bond for the first charges of manslaughter, but that bond was revoked following her latest arrest, and she has remained in custody at the Franklin County Detention Center following the latest arrest.
“Dowdy’s bond was revoked at the request of our office in connection with her arrest early Sunday morning for possession of methamphetamine,” Barksdale said. “It is the position of our office that Dowdy should remain jailed pending trial.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.