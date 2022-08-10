Michele Sheeks

Michele Sheeks

RED BAY | More than two months after being brutally attacked by a pack of vicious dogs south of Red Bay, the victim has died and now the dogs’ owner, previously charged with manslaughter in the death of the second victim, will be facing more charges.

