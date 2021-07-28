A piece of famed country singer and Tremont native Tammy Wynette’s Nashville home has found new life in her hometown.
The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont held an unveiling on Friday, July 23 for a new display featuring the gates that once adorned the entrance to Wynette’s Nashville residence affectionately dubbed “First Lady Acres”. The gates are on loan from Tammy Wynette fan and Monroe, Georgia resident, Laura Peters who was thrilled to learn the legacy center had adequate space to exhibit the 22 feet wide iron gates.
The gates were refurbished by Fulton resident David Pearce of ProTool at no charge to the Legacy Center. The mural of “First Lady Acres”, which is displayed behind the gates to give viewers the illusion of being at their original location, was created by Celebrity Fastwrapz owners Becky and Larry Michael of Tupelo and paid for by The Red Bay Civitan Club.
The event was attended by several state and local officials, longtime fans, and band members of Wynette’s as well as her daughter, Jackie Daly.
“This is very emotional for me. I grew up in that home and this feels like pulling up at home again. My mom would be so pleased,” said Daly.
Tammy Wynette Legacy Park Director Larry Cantrell reported that an impressive 225 people came out to support the memory of the First Lady of Country Music.
TWLC is the tiny town of Tremont’s own Tammy Wynette tribute and a constant work-in-progress. The building houses a collection of photographs and artifacts from Wynette’s days at Tremont High School and beyond. One of her dresses is on display in a small glass case. The dining room table from her home is also housed at the center. The back wall features her discography on vinyl records prominently displayed. Guest can sit on the pews from Wynette’s church while viewing videos of her entertainment career on a large screen television donated to the center.
There are signed portraits, several personal photographs from Wynette’s childhood, and a copy of her marriage certificate with George Jones.
Work on the TWLC has been ongoing since 2012. The project received $2.5 million in state bonds in 2014, allowing construction of the site, located in a repurposed factory building on Highway 178, to begin in earnest.
In 2019, Tremont Mayor Robert Don Whitehead and Tremont officials voted to move the town’s offices to the center, allowing the public to visit the facility five days a week. Prior to the move, the facility was only open during special events or by appointment.
“We have a wonderful facility, and I believe wholeheartedly that it has the potential to become a destination for musicians and fans alike,” Cantrell told The Times in a previous interview. “We look forward to everyone coming out to support it.”
The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center is located at 10130 Highway 178 East in Tremont.