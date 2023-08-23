A new addition to downtown Fulton will soon give residents and visitors alike a glimpse into the city's past.
City workers installed the first two plaques in what will becomes the Fulton Historical Walking Tour on Thursday. The first, located in front of S&W Pharmacy, commemorates the Bennett Hotel, which served as a bed and breakfast as well as a residence for local tennants. The second, located in front of Fulton's current city hall, details the history of that building as the former site of the county jail.
The two plaques installed Thursday are the first to be installed from an initial order of 10 plaques, which will be installed near Fulton's most significant historical sites. Other plaques will be scattered around downtown, as well as on the campus of Itawamba Community College and at the Tombigbee Waterway walking track.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn hopes to increase the total number of plaques in the future.
"We have a lot of old pictures and old videos with interviews from some of the older generation who grew up in Fulton," Mayor Quinn said. "I wanted this to serve as a time capsule for all of those memories."
The project's origins go back to 2017, the year of Mississippi's bicentennial for statehood. A grant related to the bicentennial was awarded to the city and provided the funds needed to bring the project to fruition.
Mayor Quinn designed the plaques, which were ordered through MAGCOR and produced by prisoners in Mississippi parchman for just over $1,000.
"I think it's money well spent," Mayor Quinn said, "and I really hope to build on these 10 (plaques) and add more in the future."
