There will be no shortage of intrigue surrounding the race for Supervisor of Itawamba County's Third District.
Terry Moore, running as the incumbent for the Third District seat, faces not one, not two, but five challengers – four of whom will be on the Republican primary ballot on August 8.
All five challengers spoke at the recent candidate speaking event in the Carolina community. Supervisor Moore was not in attendance at the event.
The first challenger, Wally Barnard, has more than 40 years of experience in agricuture business, serving farmers from around North Mississippi. He aims to bring that experience to bear as Third District Supervisor.
"If you want your county to be successful, you're going to have to run this county as if it's a business," Barnard said. "You're going to have to make those decisions on a daily basis, and they're not always going to be easy decisions."
While he recognizes the ever present need for roadway repairs in the county, Barnard believes bringing business into the county must take priority in order to generate the tax revenue required for those repairs.
"We have some roads that need lots of attention. But to build those roads and maintain those roads, we've got to have money," he said. "And to get money, we've got to have businesses."
Mantachie native Nathan Cooley is also challenging for the Third District seat. Cooley, who has six years' experience working for MDOT in adition to the past 10-plus years with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management, believes public servants should be accessible by their constituents and be on the job at all times.
"When you are a public servant, you are to work 24 hours a day, eight days a week, and you need to be able to work 366 days a year when you serve the public," Cooley said.
Cooley also harped on the need for more business in Itawamba County, particularly major industry that could make ample use of the Port of Itawamba and Interstate Highway 22. He also wants to bring jobs back to the county rather than its citizens commuting to neighboring counties for work.
"I know people in Itawamba County that drive to Columbus to work, to make a living and support your family," he said. "That's more time away from your family. We need to get that here, and that is the first and foremost thing on my agenda."
The third Republican challenger, Larry Eades, is running on a simple message: if his constituents have a problem he can fix, he'll fix it.
"If you elect me your supervisor, if you've got a problem, I'll get it fixed if it can be fixed," Eades said. "There may be a problem or two that can't be fixed right off, but if it can be fixed, I'll fix it."
He added that he runs a webpage through which his constituents can contact him at any time, day or night, for his assistance.
Trelvie McMillen, the only candidate in the race running as an independent, has lived in the Third District for all of his 52 years. More so than any tangible needs, McMillen has focused his message on fighting for the soul of Itawamba County.
"We don't need Republicans. We don't need Democrats. We need Christians," he said. "We need somebody who's going to stand up for the right thing and do what's right for the people of the Third District of Itawamba County, and for the whole county. We've got to strive together to make this county better."
The final Republican on the August 8 ballot, David Reynolds, also wants to bring in more industry, but not at the expense of Itawamba County taxpayers.
Much like Eades, Reynolds offered his personal services should he be elected supervisor.
"If you want your roads bushhogged, your trees trimmed, water not to run down the road but in the ditches, I'll fix it," Reynolds said. "Call me day or night."
Calls to Supervisor Moore regarding the race for his seat were not returned.
Moore is currently embroiled in legal troubles after a July 12 indictment alleged that he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in the fall of 2022. Moore turned himself in at the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department on July 13 and was released on $30,000 bond.
