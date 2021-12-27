Farmers and Merchants Bank first opened its doors on Main Street, Baldwyn, in March 1941. In 2006, the Mantachie Branch (pictured) was the first opened outside of Prentiss County. On Monday, Paul Haynes, Chairman of FMBank, along with the Board of Directors announced the opening of the bank's second Itawamba County branch in Fulton.
Paul Haynes, Chairman of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Baldwyn, Mississippi, and the Board of Directors announce the granting of approval by the MS Department of Banking and Consumer Finance for the opening of a Loan Processing Office/Deposit Processing Office in Fulton in the Walmart shopping plaza located at 100 Interchange Drive, Suite 210.
The new office opened Monday, December 27 under the direction of Fulton’s own, David Brown. He brings many years of banking and lending experience to the FMBank team. “The promise of a new full-service branch in Fulton is in the near future,” commented Brown.
“Our staff is excited to have the opportunity to serve the people of Fulton and Itawamba County,” –Paul Haynes continued. “We promise that we will know you by name and each person will be treated with the utmost respect as part of our FMBank family.”
“We are a locally managed bank; dedicated to serving the communities where we live and our children go to school.”-- FMBank President & CEO, John Haynes. “We take a very personal interest in the success of our customers and friends, and we take pride in banking with generations of families and watching children grow up and bank with us,” added Haynes.
FMBank is one of Mississippi’s top-rated banks receiving a 5 Star Rating by Bauer Financial for over 30 years with now 11 branches and $468 million in assets.