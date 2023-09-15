An area musician who earned fame on a recent season of the hit singing competition show American Idol is coming to Fulton to perform.
Amory's Zachariah Smith, who made it to the top 5 in the Idol competition which aired earlier this year, will be holding a live show at 8:30 p.m. on September 23 at BMB Offroad as part of the Small Town Throw Down event. The show is his first in Mississippi since competing on American Idol.
"We know that this is a very popular area," Smith told The Times. "It's a great community. So we wanted to make it somewhere where we could have a good, family-friendly environment."
Smith's journey to American Idol began while he and his wife, Crysta, were working at Bill's Hamburgers in Amory. Smith had been singing all his life, but a spontaneous decision to audition for American Idol on his lunch break proved to be life changing.
"I had 15 minutes for a lunch break," Smith said, "and so I was like, 'Honey, the grass needs to be mowed, so I'm gonna go mow the grass real quick.' So I actually went and auditioned. ... That's basically how this thing got started. I was working at the burger joint and just didn't want to do it any more."
Smith, originally from Indiana, plays a mixture of country and rock and roll. He plans to play four original songs at the September 23 show, including his new single "Midnight in Mississippi."
"We've had people from around the area asking us for months, 'When are you gonna do a show?' Now is their chance," Smith said. "We want as many people to come as possible. We want to pack the house. We think people are gonna love it."
"Midnight in Mississippi," which Smith co-wrote with his wife, was inspired by the 1529 Frisco Train in Amory and its celebrated historical significance to the town. The Fulton show will be the first time the song has been played live for a Mississippi audience.
"Theodore Roosevelt came through Amory on his campaign trail on that train," Smith said.
Smith said he and his bandmates have been anticipating playing in southern states and are excited to finally have that opportunity.
"Me and my band were very excited to come to Mississippi," he said. "We've been waiting for this show for a while."
The rising star offered words of wisdom for other artists looking to take their shot at the big time.
"It's a gamble," he said. "You're not guaranteed anything. There's no special treatment. And it's a mental game too.
"If you feel like you've honestly got a shot, you feel like nothing can stop you, go for it. Because that's exactly what I did, and I was not holding back."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.