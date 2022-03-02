GREENVILLE • A former Booneville police officer will spend the next 16 months in a federal prison for stealing money from people while he was on duty and lying to a federal agent.
Dustin Rambo, 34, of Fulton, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to four misdemeanor counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer. He also pleaded guilty to the felony charge of making false statements to a federal agent.
He was facing up to nine years in prison. On Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Rambo to 16 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.
“No member of law enforcement is above the law and our office will prosecute and hold accountable those who would abuse their badge for personal gain and to take advantage of the public whom they are sworn to serve and protect," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.
Rambo, a 2006 graduate of Itawamba AHS, was fired by the Booneville Police Department in January 2021, when it came to light that during a nine-month span, he stole money from four individuals and sexually assaulted a woman, all while on duty and in uniform. He was arrested in March 2021.
“Dustin Rambo took advantage of his position as a trusted law enforcement officer to prey on those he swore to keep safe," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha L. Fomby. "Deprivation of the right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure is unacceptable and will not go unpunished."
He was accused of taking personal possession of cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics and other personal items from people he either arrested or assisted in their arrest. Those four incidents occurred between May 2020 and January 2021. The alleged sexual assault happened in August 2020.
After initially pleading not guilty to all the charges, Rambo agreed to a plea deal that dropped the sexual battery charge and replaced it with the new felony charge. The plea agreement also kept Rambo from having to register as a sex offender.
Following his arrest this spring, it came to light that Rambo had been accused of stealing from people before.
After graduating from the police academy in 2012, he worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation law enforcement division for 18 months in 2012 and 2013. He later admitted that during that time, he pocketed money that was collected for fees, taxes and permits. He was allowed to resign from his position before he was fired.