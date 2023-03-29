Jerry Wilburn, former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, spoke to the Itawamba Historical Society during their March meeting. Wilburn served as representative from 1964 until 1980.
“When I got there I was scared to death,” he told the crowd of his earliest days in the house. “My name was the first called and I chose my seat in the back!”
Wilburn credited former Mantachie native and longtime representative, Hilton Waits, with guiding him during his initial days of his service.
“I was fortunate enough that Hilton Waits took me in. It was a privilege to be alongside him,” he added.
During his terms as representative, Wilburn introduced the bill to create the North Mississippi Mental Health Facility in Oxford and helped secure three million dollars for junior colleges. He and Steve Holland shared stories with the group of their legislative days with Mike Mills. Both Mills and Holland rode with Wilburn to Jackson during the sessions.
“One was republican, and one was democrat and most of the time I didn’t know which one was which,” he laughed as he told those gathered.
Wilburn said he looked back on those days fondly and still occasionally runs into someone who thinks he’s still serving in the position.
“I enjoyed every minute I was serving, and I’ve enjoyed every minute I’ve been out,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.