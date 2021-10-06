In Itawamba County, there are currently 28 children in the care of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services (MDCPS).
According to Area Social Work Supervisor, Heather Corley, 17 of those children have been placed in foster homes, 6 are in the care of a relative, one child has been placed in the care of a residential treatment facility, one in a residential child care facility, one is in acute care, and one has no placement. 15 of those children have been in the care of MDCPS for one year or less, nine have been in the care of MDCPS between one and two years, two have been in care for between two and three years, and two more have been in care between three and four years.
Corley told The Times, the most immediate need is for families who are willing to take sibling groups and teens, especially those who have behavioral issues, and LGBTQ identifying youth.
“Most families only want the little, tiny baby or a child who's under the age of five. That is not where our need is,” she said in an email.
The process for placing each child begins by attempting to locate a relative who would be willing to take them into their home. If there are no available relatives, agents will then attempt to locate a foster home that is within the same school district.
“When we take a teen and can't locate placement in their community, they have to leave their school, friends, family and their church. They get further behind on their education and often experience depression due to the major changes they are having to go through. We want teens to be able to maintain their safe connections whenever possible so it's crucial that we have placements in their community,” explained Corley.
If there are no options within the same county, workers extend the search to surrounding counties so that, if possible, the child can remain in the same school district. If that still is not an option, then the search must be extended to other statewide options in order to find a suitable home for the child. Similarly, youth from outside Itawamba may need to be placed in Itawamba to be closer to school or family.
“If a foster family chooses to stop fostering, it takes around 120 days to license another home. If we don’t have other homes in the process of being licensed, we have to look for homes clear across the state,” said Corley. “When a child is taken into custody in another county or region, we are sometimes asked to locate a placement in our county since it might be closer to their biological family/relative or near a school/facility that can provide specialized care for that child.”
Sibling groups are particularly hard to place, according to Corley. She explained that, while keeping siblings together under one roof is ideal, it isn’t always possible. Foster homes are not supposed to have more than five children at a time, but exceptions can be made for large sibling groups if the home can adequately accommodate them.
“We want to keep sibling groups together. If we have to split the siblings up into several foster homes, it causes more trauma to those children,” she explained.
Finding placement for teens, particularly those with behavioral issues and those who identify as LGBTQ is currently one of their biggest challenges at MDCPS.
“We also have kids who identify as LGBTQ and it’s increasingly difficult to get families to commit to helping these youth,” Corley said.
The ultimate goal for children in foster care is to be reunited with their biological families. In the year 2020, six out of 34 children who were in the care of MDCPS were adopted. 25 of those children were reunited with their parents or caretaker.
“The goal for most children in foster care is to be reunited with their parents. Foster families work with birth parents to achieve this goal. This is called Shared Parenting. The length of time a child will stay with you depends on many factors. It could be for a few days, a few months, or much longer,” said Corley.
For those who are not in a position to open their homes up to foster a child, Corley says, there are many other ways to help.
“They can work in their community to bring awareness to the need for more foster homes. They can volunteer at shelters or agencies where abused or neglected children are cared for. Families can mentor families at Parent Education Centers to help that family be reunited with their child(ren). They can organize clothes closets or pick up sites for furniture/ resources in their community. They can donate to those agencies in order to provide services to foster families and biological families,” she informed.